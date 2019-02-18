Teen stabs best friend; accuses him of bedding his lover

By Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO: A jealous Mwenezi teenager is facing attempted murder charges

for allegedly stabbed his best friend after accusing him of having a sex with his girlfriend.

Nobunkosi Moyo, 18, was not asked to plead when he made an initial appearance before Mwenezi magistrate Honest Masiiwa charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to February 20 for trial.

Prosecutor Caroline Pasipanodya told court that sometime in November last year, Moyo heard rumours that his friend Gwaraxima Samuseti, 19, was having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend who was not named.

An enraged Moyo then confronted his friend who was playing football at a community sports ground over the issue.

Samuseti denied the allegations and a row ensured between the two, resulting in Moyo producing an okapi knife and stabbing his friend once on the lower side of the chest.

Samuseti was rushed to Neshuro district hospital where he was treated.

A medical report attached to court documents showed that the knife penetrated one of his lungs

Meanwhile, after committing the offence Moyo fled the scene and sought refuge at a neighbouring village.

Investigations by the police led to his arrest a week later.