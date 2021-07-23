Teen Swimmer Katai, Rower Purcell-Gilpin Named Zim’s Flag Bearers At Olympics

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S teenage swimming sensation Donata Katai and rower Purcell-Gilpin have been named the country’s flag bearers ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Friday.

The opening ceremony for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will get underway at 1300 hours (Zimbabwean time) with athletes from across the globe parading in a near-empty venue as fans are not be allowed to attend because of rising Covid-19 cases in Japan.

Ahead of the start of the global sporting showpiece Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) confirmed that Purcell-Gilpin and 17-year-old swimming Katai will share the flag-raising duties.

“Gilpin and Katai will carry our flag at the opening ceremony,” said Team Zimbabwe Chef de Mission Fredrick Ndlovu said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Purcell-Gilpin will be the first Zimbabwean athlete to get his campaign underway in Tokyo when he takes part in the heats of the men’s singles sculls rowing competition in the early hours of Friday morning.

Katai, who is the first Zimbabwean swimmer of color to compete at the Olympic Games will begin her campaign in the 100m women’s backstroke competition on Sunday.

Donata Katai won African youth titles and broke youth records once held by seven-time Olympic medallist Kirsty Coventry, who is Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

Although Katai is not expected to challenge for medals in Tokyo, her participation will be a valuable experience ahead of future Olympic Games just like her role model Coventry, who was also 17 when she swam at her first Summer Games in 2000.

In addition to Purcell-Gilpin and Katai, another swimmer Peter Wetzlar, golfer Scott Vincent, and sprinter Ngoni Makusha are representing Zimbabwe in the Tokyo Games.