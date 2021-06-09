Teenage Hadebe On The Verge Of Move To MLS Side Houston Dynamo

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe is closing in on a lucrative move to Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo after spending two successful seasons at Turkish Super Liga Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international joined Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2019 from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and has developed considerably over the last two seasons.

With over 60 appearances and a place in the Team of the Season last year, interest in his services have been brewing but the MLS side look favourite to land his signature in a deal worth a reported €1.5-million (R25m).

According to BeIN Sports Turkey, the Zimbabwe international has agreed a deal in principle to move to the United States outfit who are currently in fourth in the Western Conference.

Yeni Malatyaspor president Adil Gevrek has confirmed that Warriors star Teenage Hadebe is set to move to MLS side Dynamo Houston after revealing that the deal is “90% complete”.

Reports in the US claimed that the deal had already been concluded, with renowned football website Transfermarket.com already listing Hadebe as a Dynamo player.

The Malatyaspor president confirmed that although a deal is imminent, there was still a minor sticking point relating to a clause in his contract.

“We haven’t shared this issue yet, and the reason is this: We agreed with the American team 90 percent, but a clause was put there,” he told Turkish publication MalatyaHaber.

“The player will go, have a health check, and after these processes are over, both the American club and we will make a statement. For this reason, we cannot say that the transfer is over and therefore we did not share this issue,” the president added.

Hadebe will become the second Zimbabwean to play in the MLS if his move is concluded, joining 22-year-old US-born Zimbabwean right-back Edwin Munjoma who made his debut for FC Dallas last month.

Only four other Zimbabweans – the legendary Vitalis Takawira, Joseph Ngwenya, Mkhokheli Dube and Mubarike Chisoni – have played in the MLS.

Takawira was the first Zimbabwean to feature in the league during its inaugural season in 1996, when he signed for Kansas City Wiz Wizards.

Ngwenya followed in the footsteps, in 2004 when he signed for LA Galaxy before going on to play for Columbus, Houston and DC United.

Ex-Highlanders Chisoni was next, featuring for LA Galaxy in 2005 before Dube played for the same club in 2008.