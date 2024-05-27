Teenage Hadebe’s Konyaspor survives relegation in Turkish league

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN footballer, Teenage Hadebe’s Konyaspor on Sunday retained their Turkish league status despite losing 3-1 to champions Galatasaray.

Hadebe’s side walked into Sunday’s fixture desperate for a win so as to survive relegation, however, it was a game to give it all for Galatasaray, who wanted a win to secure the championship.

Konyaspor finished the league on position 16 with 41 points, one point ahead of Karagrumuk, who also survived relegation with a gasp with 40 points.

Three teams out of the 20 competing were relegated from the league and Hadebe’s side was lucky that none of the teams below on the standings won on the final day.

The relegated teams from the 2023/24 Turkish league are Intabuspor (16 points), Pendikspor (37 points) and Ancaragucu (40 points).

Hadebe joined Konyaspor in February on a deal that would see him at the club until the end of the season.