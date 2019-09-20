Teenage job seeker dies in mine shaft

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 19-year-old teenager died after he was trapped in a mine shaft for two days in Penhalonga, Manicaland while trying to help a worker to move out a water pump.

Police confirmed the incident.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the now deceased James Siyeri of Mpudzi Village under Chief Zimunya, together with his friend Anesu Saunyama (20), went to Makahwi gold mine to look for employment.

When they arrived, they were told that the mine owner was not available and advised to wait.

While waiting for the owner, Siyeri reportedly went into a 20 metre shaft with an intention to assist employees to remove a water pump.

On his way back, he reportedly inhaled some gas and he fell back into the mine shaft which was flooded with water.

A local mine worker Isaac Mangwidi (42) tried to rescue him but he was also affected by the gas.

Mangwidi was rushed to Mutare General Hospital.

The Redwing mine rescue team and police attended the scene but only recovered Siyeri’s body on the third day at around 2 am.

“As police, we urge members of the public to exercise caution when entering mine shafts as they risk getting injured or losing their lives,” said Kakohwa.