Teenager (13) stabs toddler to death, hides body under bed and flees

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a 13-year-old allegedly stabbed a four-year-old to death.

After killing the infant, the suspect hid the body under the bed and ran away from home.

The two were left home alone when the incident happened.

Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident via their official social media handles and said investigations are still underway.

“Police in Plumtree are investigating a murder case involving a 13-year-old juvenile who allegedly stabbed a 4-year-old infant to death after the two were left home alone in Mathendele Extension, Plumtree.

“The juvenile concealed the body under a bed before fleeing from the house,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, another infant died after two other kids he was playing with lost grip of him while they were on a swing.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a boy (6) and girl (8), who were playing while swinging a one year and eight months old boy holding the hands and legs, lost grip of the child resulting in him falling down with the head hitting onto a big stone.

“The victim died on the spot and the body was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem. Investigations are underway,” said police via Twitter.