Teenager caged 18 years for raping girl (15) on promise of marriage

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI teenager, who deflowered a local girl on the promise he would marry her when she got older, has been jailed 18 years for rape.

Nyasha Phiri Chisango (18) of Ngirazi village, Chief Dandawa in Magunje, this week appeared before Chinhoyi Regional Magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, charged with two counts of rape.

He was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, before three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The teen will, therefore, serve an effective 15 years in prison.

The State case, led by prosecutor Nyasha Sibesha, was that Chisango was employed by complainant’s grandmother as a general worker at her residence in Mzari suburb, Chinhoyi.

The court heard, on an unknown date to the prosecutor, but during the period extending from March to July 2022, and at Hunyani in Chinhoyi, Chisango lured the complainant into his room.

Accused person told the girl she was his wife, and was going to marry her when she gets older.

It was further averred in court, Chisango then raped the juvenile twice.

Following the act, the boy threatened to physically harm complainant if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

However, the minor gathered courage and confided in a family member over the sexual violation, and matter was reported to the police leading to Chisango’s arrest.