Teenagers Gang Raped In Bulawayo Family Home Raid

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO teenagers aged 15 and 19 were gang raped together with a 21-year-old relative on Wednesday night when robbers armed with machetes and axes stormed the family home in Bulawayo’s Upper Rangemore to commit the abuse.

The fourth robbery victim is a male relative aged 28.

Bulawayo Acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident which occurred at around 7pm when the victims were watching television in the sitting room.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred in Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo.

“The four complainants are two female adults aged 21 and 19, a female juvenile aged 15 years and a male adult aged 28 years all of upper Rangemore, Bulawayo,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

The police spokesperson said on 12 May 2021 at around 7pm, five men armed with a machete, small axe and three knives entered the home through an unlocked door and demanded valuables.

Two of the suspects grabbed the male victim from whom they took an Itel cell phone, Samsung cell phone, Vodafone cell phone and cash amounting to US$10, R50, ZWL$180 from his trousers pocket.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said the suspects went on to tie all their victims’ hands and feet using shoelaces.

They searched the female victim and took US$5 which was in her skirt pocket.

“The accused persons untied and force-marched the three female complaints to the kitchen where they took turns to rape them without protection.

“The accused persons got into the spare bedroom, took a blue jersey, a traveller’s bag and left,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

The three female victims were referred to Mpilo hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The matter was reported at Nkulumane police station on Thursday.

Assistant Inspector Msebele appealed to anyone who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.