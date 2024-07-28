Teenagers kill man in fight over sex worker

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO Harare teenagers are in trouble after allegedly killing a rival suitor during a bloody fight over a commercial sex worker.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Southlea Park are investigating a case of murder in which two male juveniles, aged 17 and 16, attacked to death the victim, Nelson Chiripanyanga (33) with fists and an unknown sharp object after an argument over a lady of the night,” said Nyathi in a statement.

Meanwhile, police in Marondera have arrested a suspected mental patient, Knowledge Kapesa (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Rasternburg Farm, Marondera on July 27, 2024.

The suspect reportedly struck his father, Manuel Kapesa (76) with stones on the head after refusing to give him sweet potatoes.

The victim is said to have died on the spot.