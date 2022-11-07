TEHRAN: Auxillia Mnangagwa holds talks on bilateral relations with Iran foreign minister

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia, has held talks with Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on expanding and deepening relations between the two countries.

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, Auxillia met Amir-Abdollahian in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian said ties between the two countries continue to grow and expressed hope that, in the near future and with the holding of the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries, relations in all fields will further develop.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the meeting between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting and emphasized the resolve of the high-ranking officials of the two countries to promote relations in various fields.

For her part Auxillia Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and international interactions and relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

She also called for all-out economic cooperation in various fields to strengthen relations and referred to the potentials and facilities of her country in the fields of agriculture, mining, health, medicine and medical treatment, and emphasised the need for more cooperation between the two countries.

According to State media in Harare, Auxillia is in Tehran at the invitation of her counterpart Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda “in recognition of her philanthropic work and to discuss possible areas of cooperation”.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian also met with Zimbabwe’s deputy foreign affairs minister David Musabayana a day earlier on Saturday.

The two countries are the subject of economic sanctions by western countries.