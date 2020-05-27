TelOne boss under fire for donating while workers starve

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TELONE Managing Director Chipo Mutasa has come under fire from employees for making massive donations to the underprivileged in the country while company workers were starving.

Employees with the country’s telecommunications giant said Mutasa, who is secretary to First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s philanthropic Angel of Hope Foundation, was neglecting workers’ welfare.

“Our Managing Director is the Secretary to Mai Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation, a foundation which is known for helping the underprivileged. Workers are impoverished since their salaries have been eroded by inflation,” workers said.

The least paid TelOne employee receives less than $2 000 per month, an amount workers have said was too measly to cater for their basic needs.

“The lowest paid employee is getting nothing, an amount which cannot allow him/her to purchase a service he/she offers in terms of basic salary is getting $1 728 per month whilst the modem for the cheapest service is going for $6 600 RTGS plus a bundle of $450 RTGS.

“If the truth is to be told, no TelOne employee can afford the cheapest service they offer in the market,” workers said, adding that they are living by God’s grace.

So dire is the situation that workers can no longer afford to pay for some other financial obligations such as funeral and medical aid, among other services.

Workers were worried they risked being kicked out of their lodgings for failing to pay rentals.

Employees last month wrote to management requesting their bosses to purchase tents for them to use as alternative accommodation as the majority could no longer afford rentals.

“In view of the above discrepancies and our desire to continue working and producing for our company, we hereby kindly ask you to provide us with tents so that we can put our respective families until such a time when we will be able to fend for ourselves,” workers wrote to management in late April this year.

Workers are however, yet to get a response from management on the request.