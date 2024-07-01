TelOne, Caps United eye Simba Bhora’s Musarurwa

Spread This News

GWERU-based TelOne FC and Caps United are reportedly eyeing Simba Bhora Defender Valentine Musarurwa, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Despite recovering from a knock received earlier this season, Simba Bhora Coach Tonderayi Ndiraya has opted not to tinker with his defence by bringing back his once marquee signing into the fold.

Musarurwa’s talent is under no question though at Simba Bhora, where owner Simbarashe Ndoro is said to be entertaining a loan move for him rather than releasing him.

A league winner and defensive cog at Caps United when it last won the championship in 2016 and had a respectable dance in the CAF Champions League, a return will not be surprising.

The transfer window opens on July 1.

“TelOne have shown interest in Musarurwa, and I am sure he would not say no to an opportunity for game time,” said a source at Simba Bhora.

“We have to understand Ndiraya’s decision not to reintroduce as his defence has indeed been getting the job done.

“If Musarurwa chooses to leave, we cannot blame him too as a player of his calibre and experience can never be happy with being kept on the bench or out of match day squads for long.”

At TelOne, Musarurwa will join an ambitious side aiming for survival having been relegated the first time they joined the Castle Lager premiership in 2022.

Caps United President Farai Jere on the other hand regards the Defender as a son and together with Coach Lloyd Chitembwe will be ready to welcome him back.

“Yes, Caps United are considering re-signing Musarurwa. The matter is yet to be decided but chances are he might come on loan, if Ndiraya, Ndoro, Chitembwe and Jere agree on terms,” said another source privy to goings on.

Simba Bhora has had a perfect start to their third season in the top flight after making huge investments in their squad.

They sit in fourth position behind log leaders FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum.

TelOne are on position 14 while Caps United have struggled for form and sit on sixth with 22 points.