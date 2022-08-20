TelOne copper cables thief jailed 10 years

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 32-old-man from St Mary’s in Chitungwiza was Friday caged 10 years following conviction for stealing TelOne communication copper cables.

Lightmore Kagura was found guilty by a Harare magistrate Ignatio Mhene, who slapped him with the mandatory sentence, which he will serve at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

In passing sentence, Mhene said the court could not depart from meting the harshest sentence as it was legislated by the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

“The Post Telecommunication Act indicated that anyone who tampers with equipment will be given a minimum sentence of 10 years, this was agreed before Parliament,” the magistrate said.

Court heard that on May 5 this year in Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza, Kagura hatched a plan to strip TelOne communications copper cables, which he intended to sell.

Kagura proceeded to cut 15 metres of copper lines, together with a bunch of copper jumper wires, near Chitungwiza TelOne complex.

Members of the public effected citizens’ arrest on Kagura, who was heading home with his loot. He was later handed over to ZRP St Mary’s.

The contraband, and three screwdrivers which he used to commit the offence, were recovered.

Shepherd Makonde represented the State.