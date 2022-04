Spread This News

State owned telecommunications operator TelOne has launched a blaze Long Term Evolution (LTE), a mobile internet service in Chitungwiza.

The service is geolocked hence sim cards for Chitungwiza can only work in Chitungwiza.

It allows clients to connect up to ten devices on an LTE modem MiFi and up to 32 devices on an indoor modem.

The LTE provides faster speeds and improved quality of service.

The sim cards cost US$1 and current data packages start from ZW$1349.