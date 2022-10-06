SA: Coach Kaitano Tembo buoyed by win over Pirates

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

SEKHUKHUNE United head coach Kaitano Tembo says their victory over 10-man Orlando Pirates in Polokwane on Tuesday evening was a good sign after enduring a difficult start to his tenure at the South African club.

In what was only Sekhukhune’s second win in nine matches this season, the three points come as a huge relief for Tembo, who has been under pressure to turn around the team’s fortunes.

Goals from substitute Elias Mokwena and Vusumzi Mncube gave the hosts a much-needed boost and meant a lot to Tembo.

“I’d like to thank and [dedicate] this game to the chairman, Mr Simon Malatji, the CEO, Mr Jonas Malatji, the football managers as well as the technical team and players, because I think the support, patience and belief they’ve shown me kept me going,” said Tembo.

“They could see what I was trying to do and they supported that, so I think it was just a matter of time for us to start getting good results. But this is only the beginning, to be honest.

“I thought we wanted it more, the players really worked very hard for it, we created chances the same way we have been creating [in previous games] and I think this time around we were a little bit more lethal.

“When they went one man down in the second half, we were also patient and we kept on doing the right things, we didn’t really panic and we didn’t start forcing things. We knew they would open up and that’s what happened.”

The respected Zimbabwean coach will now turn his focus to Friday’s encounter against his former club SuperSport United, a club he knows very well, having coached there before joining Sekhukhune.

SuperSport United are currently under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, and the team is in third place on the log with 14 points.