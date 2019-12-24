TimesLive

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo wasted no time is showing his displeasure when exciting prospect Sipho Mbule gave away possession in the midfield and almost cost his side a goal.

Tembo yanked the player off at half-time of their last game of the year away at Chippa United‚ clearly signaling his displeasure and hoping to instill a lesson.

“I think that each and every game‚ each and every mistake is a learning curve for them.

“Sometimes you learn the hard way. It can happen that you have to learn the hard way.

“He knows now what to do.

“Sometimes you have to make sure they understand what is a mistake‚ and he knows now.”

Mbule‚ back in the side after a shoulder injury‚ was trying to show boat in midfield when he was caught in possession.

The quick turn over allowed Chippa a breakaway attack and it needed an outstanding save from SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to avoid conceding a goal.

“At times you will get in situation where you have to pay for it. That’s how it is.

“It is not always the solution to put your arm around him to motivate.

“He has to learn as well that you’ve got to put the team first.”

But Tembo also said he understood that players have off-days at the work place.

“But he is still a talent‚” he said.

“He’s a good player and we’ll continue supporting him. He’s going to play the next game.”

SuperSport begin the new year at home to log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in Atteridgeville on Saturday‚ January 4.