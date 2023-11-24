Tempers flare after robbers break into Msengezi High School female hostel

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

AGITATED parents are plotting to confront Msengezi High School authorities after robbers allegedly broke into the female students’ hostel and got away with laptops without the latter’s security notice.

Allegations are that on Monday a robber found his way into the female students’ dormitory in the wee hours of the morning and stole two laptops belonging to some of the students.

One of the students who tried to get her laptop back was left injured in the scuffle.

A letter to parents and guardians signed by the School Head, Rambanepasi G confirmed the incident.

“We had an unfortunate incident last night whereby a thief entered into the A ‘Level girls Hostels around 2 am. He took two laptops.

“Police have been informed and investigations will be done soon. A brave Form 5 girl sustained an injury as she tried to negotiate for her laptop to be returned to her room,” the letter says in part.

Contacted for comment over the issue the School Headmaster declined to provide a comment.

“Government policy does not allow us to speak to the media. You can reach out to responsible offices,” he said.

A group of parents is now questioning the security measures in place at the school.

“These are female students for God’s sake. The school’s report does not even show what the matron, or responsible guard, did to protect our kids. They ended up defending themselves and throughout that scuffle was the school guard asleep?” one parent said anonymously.

Another parent also alleged that a similar incident was recorded recently at the neighbouring Moleli High School.

“This simply means that security at these institutions has to be beefed up to prevent worse scenarios from happening,” she said.

But contacted for comment and challenged to share the state of affairs of boarding schools, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry’s spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro called for calm highlighting that several of such cases are beyond the schools’ control.

“We are working closely with the law enforcement agents to find a lasting solution over such regrettable incidents. However, we urge parents to be calm and appreciate the fact that such matters are often way beyond the control of school authorities.

“We have recorded incidents where some of our boarding schools’ security guards have been sometimes beaten up by armed robbers. Some even force marched to the Head’s house and then force marched at gunpoint to the school safe,” he said.