Tempers flare in leaderless CCC as Chamisa’s ‘blue movement’ picks up pace

By Darlington Gatsi

TENSIONS between the old guard in the opposition and those affiliated with former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa continue to simmer.

In the aftermath of Chamisa dumping CCC after claims that the political outfit has been infiltrated by Zanu PF, his allies have hit the ground running canvassing for support.

Led by Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya, engagement meetings are being held across the country’s provinces.

Siziba and Chibaya were in Midlands and Bulawayo province over the weekend introducing the “Blue Movement”, the colour believed to have been adopted by Chamisa in his new political venture.

Kuwadzana East legislator, Chalton Hwende, writing on X (formerly Twitter) accused unnamed individuals of being power-hungry by asserting themselves in the new movement.

“The President in his letter clearly said we must wait for a further announcement. Why is there a stampede to force the President to announce his move or associate with the so-called Blue Movement? Opposition is full of compromised people.

“We must all step aside and allow the President to form a genuine movement with NEW people and genuine old cadres. A number of people were labeled, condemned and physically assaulted at the Harare meeting President Chamisa abhors violence. Let’s wait for the President vanoda zvigaro Sitereki vatofanozvipo zvigaro itai steady, let’s wait for the President,” said Hwende.

Since dumping CCC, Chamisa has been tight-lipped over his next political steps.

With CCC leaderless and structureless, no member has dared to take his position.

Hwende said certain individuals are coalescing around Chamisa for political mileage.

“The President said he will communicate his way forward. A lot of people who were imposing candidates, imposing mayors and deputy Mayors and lying abusing the President’s name are now championing the so called blue movement.

“Let’s leave the President to rest and decide on the next step like he said. The CCC X handle is now being operated by people who were fired by the President but refused to hand over the passwords. We will now start talking,” he said.

Quizzed on Hwende’s comments on X, Siziba curtly said:

“I’ve no time for skullduggery”