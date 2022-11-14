Ten-man Dynamos hold CAPS United in Harare derby

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Dynamos came from behind to hold on for a point despite being reduced to 10 men against rivals Caps United in a Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday as the curtain came down on the 2021-2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Caps United, who have struggled to beat their nearest rivals in the league in recent years, appeared to have finally broken the jinx when they took the lead in the 37th minute.

Makepekepe were awarded a penalty after Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai fouled Ian Nyoni in the box before the league’s top goal scorer William Manondo converted from the spot.

The Glamour Boys had an opportunity to grab an equaliser after being awarded a penalty of their own four minutes later when midfielder Emmanuel Paga was fouled inside the Caps United penalty box.

However, Frank Makarati failed to convert his kick as his poorly taken spot-kick was saved by the Caps United goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

DeMbare’s hopes of coming back into the match suffered a hammer blow when their captain Patson Jaure was sent for an early shower after receiving his second yellow card for a foul on Nyoni just outside the box.

However, despite playing a man short, Dynamos were still able to find the equaliser when Emmanuel Paga headed home a brilliant cross from the left by substitute Shadreck Nyahwa in the 84th minute.

Despite Caps United pushing hard to regain the lead late in the game Dynamos held on for a share of the spoils.

The result meant Dynamos finished third on the log with 58 points from 34 matches while Caps United settled for a lowly 11th position on 40 points.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results and Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 1-0 Triangle United, Harare City 3-1 Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum 5-0 Whawha, ZPC Kariba 3-1 Herentals Black Rhinos 0-0 Bulawayo City

Sunday: Tenax 0-0 Manica Diamonds, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Yadah; Dynamos 0-0 Caps United