Ten-man Harare City shock Chicken Inn as Caps, Highlanders fall

By Sports Reporter

IN-FORM forward Ishmael Wadi and Kuda Musharu struck a goal apiece in the first half as a visiting 10-man Harare City stunned log leaders Chicken Inn in their own backyard in high profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Luveve on Saturday.

It was also a bad day in the office for title chasing CAPS United who failed to capitalise on Chicken Inn’s stumble after they lost 3-1 to minnows Herentals FC at the National Sports Stadium same afternoon.

There was also another shock result in the capital.

Tafadzwa Makahlera’s goal five minutes before half time gave Yadah a hard fought victory over Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Rufaro.

But it is Harare City who could claim to be the biggest winners of the day.

Striker Jerry Chipangura was shown the red card but his team managed to cling on for precious points.

Substitute Malvin Gaki pulled a goal back for the Game Cocks on the hour-mark.

Chicken Inn were on a high following last week’s big win over CAPS United which saw them assume the lead in the race for the league title.

Despite the loss, Chicken Inn remained on top of the log standings as defending champions FC Platinum played a goalless draw against fellow platinum miners, Ngezi Platinum at the Baobab.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas admitted blamed complacency for his team’s loss.

“It was disastrous. We did not do well in the first half,” he said.

“All credit to Harare City, they were faster than us and we deserved to get punished. We came back strong in the second half but did not get anything from the game. We did not do the right things when they were a man down. We have to pick our heads up and look forward to the next game,” Antipas said.

Harare City gaffer Mark Harrison was thrilled by the victory.

“We were awesome in the first half and dominated Chicken Inn. The game was changed by that decision by the referee. It’s a big win for us as Chicken Inn are on top in the league,” Harrison said.