Ten Zim soldiers arrested for armed robbery

By Alois Vinga

TEN serving soldiers have been arrested for armed robbery in Chinhoyi.

Police confirmed the arrests.

Most of the arrested hold the ranks of corporal and colour sergeant.

They are Ishmael Neboet Zibula aged (29); a corporal at the Inkomo Parachute Regiment; Spencer Chigondo (29), a corporal ZNA Commando regiment; Ruka Matemai Bitone, a colour sergeant (39); James Bhebhe alias Mitewell Moyo (29), a corporal, Trust Hapanyengwi (31), also a corporal; Mighty Nyoni (34) another corporal and Chadmore Chakaingesu (42), who is a colour sergeant.

The list also includes Tozivei Kunyangamara (42), Casten Kamuchira (38), Clinton Mazwimaviri (52), Stewart Kasenda (36) an unemployed gold panner and Tawanda Magaya (24) unemployed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi neither confirmed the arrests but could not give further detail on how the crime was committed.

“That matter is currently before the courts as I am speaking and I can’t comment on it right now,” he said.

Allegations are that the gang attacked Chidamoyo Hospital in Hurungwe on the 6th July 2020 around 0400 hrs.

They went to Sister Cathy McCarthy’s residence and marched her to the hospital at gunpoint and ordered her to surrender a safe containing cash U$1 700 and ZW$3 000.

She and two other security guards were left lying on the ground about 500 meters from the hospital.

The robbers were arrested on the same day in Chinhoyi when numerous roadblocks were mounted by armed police and soldiers along Harare – Chirundu highway.