Tenant fatally assaults property caretaker for demanding rentals

By Staff Reporter

A CARETAKER at a Mberengwa house died from injuries sustained in a stabbing by a tenant from whom he demanded rentals.

The now-deceased Luckson Gumbo (38) was reportedly acting on the instructions of the landlord.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and that Mberengwa police were investigating the murder case.

“Police are investigating a case in which a 38-year-old man died after being attacked with a sharp object at Mbare Market in Northwood, Mberengwa.”

The tragedy occurred last week.

“The now deceased and the suspect Edison Zhou, aged 37, were tenants residing at the same house. Gumbo was assigned by the landlord to collect rentals.

“On the fateful day, the now deceased asked Zhou to pay rent and this angered the suspect who drew out a sharp object and stabbed Gumbo twice,” said Mahoko.

Following the gruesome act, the suspect fled the scene.

“Gumbo was ferried to Mberengwa District Hospital by passersby, who found him lying on the ground. He was admitted and unfortunately passed away the next day while receiving treatment,” he said.

Police appealed to the public to value the sanctity of life.

“We have once again lost a precious life through violence. May the public take seriously the calls we always make to have differences settled using dialogue,” said Mahoko.