Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira tips Sables to qualify for Rugby World Cup

By Sport Reporter

Rugby star Tendai Beast Mtawarira has tipped Zimbabwe Rugby Union to put the right structures in place and make sure the Sables qualify for the Rugby World Cup.

Mtawarira is one of the many talented rugby players from Zimbabwe who went on to represent another country.

“I believe that Zimbabwe has some of the best rugby talent in the world, but it’s always unfortunate the guys end up representing other nations.

“But I always believe that now it’s time for Zim Rugby to put their hands together and qualify for the next World Cup, the talent is here all that is needed is more investment and help in funding so that the boys can be ready,” said Beast.

Mtawarira is currently in the country and on Saturday joined Junior Sables’ training session ahead of the Barthes Trophy.

“It’s something that I have always wanted you know, inspiring the next generation.

“I have always wanted to give back to Zim Rugby and Saturday was a wonderful opportunity to teach the dugouts and scrummaging to the under-20 that are set to take part in a tournament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Rugby Union has released a 25 men’s squad which will represent the Junior Sables during the Barthes Trophy which Zimbabwe is hosting from April 18 – 26.

The squad was trimmed from a 40 men’s provisional squad which had been training together for the past two weeks.