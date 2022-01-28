Tendai Manatsa Cuts Locs To Honour Late Father, Zexie

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GUITARIST and vocalist, Tendai Manatsa has cut his armpit long dreadlocks in honor of his late father, the legendary musician, Zexie Manatsa.

Tendai, an artist in his own right, is one of veteran artist Zexie’s six sons.

He posted his new hairdo with the caption “In honor of my father @ZexManatsa #NoMoreDreads #RestInPeaceDad”.

Tendai, who is married to popular singer Selma Mtukudzi, is now sporting a short ruffled hairstyle.

Music icon, Zexie Manatsa died last Thursday aged 78.

He succumbed to cancer, which he was diagnosed with last August.

The ‘Chipo Chiroorwa’ singer was buried Sunday at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.