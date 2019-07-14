Tendayi Darikwa linked with Wigan move

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors star, Tendayi Darikwa could be set for a move from Nottingham Forest following reports that fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic has made an offer for the talented defender ahead of the new season.

The 27 year-old was part of the Zimbabwe squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where he featured in all their group matches against the hosts, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Darikwa also had a brilliant season for Nottingham Forest last season where he made 31 appearances while battling for the right back spot on the team sheet with West Ham United loanee Sam Byram.

And with no deal close to bring the West Ham United defender back to City Ground ahead of the new campaign, it seemed likely that Darikwa would start the new season as Sabri Lamouchi’s first choice option at right-back.

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook is in the market for a new right-back this summer with Chelsea youngster Reece James leaving the club upon the expiry of his loan deal at the end of the season.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported on Twitter Sunday that the Latics have asked Nottingham Forest about Darikwa, revealing that the offer from Wigan has not yet been accepted.

However, the report further claims that Cook could turn his attention to former Aston Villa defender and rumoured Reds target Alan Hutton should his attempts to land Darikwa fail.

The Zimbabwean would be eager to remain at Nottingham Forest after the ambitious club came close to sealing a spot in the Premiership playoffs before settling for position ninth on the log standings.

Wigan on the other hand battled against relegation from the Championship eventually finishing 18th in the 24-team second tier league.

Darikwa has been with Forest since 2016, when he joined from Burnley. Since his arrival at the City Ground, Darikwa has played 63 times, scoring one goal and assisting one goal along the way.

Prior to his Forest move, the Zimbabwean defender played 29 times for Burnley over the course of two seasons with the club.

He had joined the Clarets from Chesterfield, where he came through the youth academy and played 150 times.