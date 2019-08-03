Tendayi Darikwa suffers major injury setback

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international defender Tendayi Darikwa faces a spell out of action after suffering a serious knee injury which will see him miss a large portion of the English Championship season which gets underway this weekend.

The 27-year-old Nottingham Forest defender suffered a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during training on Thursday and will be sidelined when the Reds host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship season opener on Saturday evening.

Although Nottingham Forest have been reluctant to put a precise timescale on his likely return, reports in England on Friday revealed that there is real concern at the City Ground over the impact it will have on the Zimbabwean star’s campaign.

Darikwa represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Egypt where he played in all three group games against the hosts, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo and his injury will be a setback for Forest as they head into the new season seeking promotion into the topflight league.

The Warriors player was a regular under former Nottingham Forest coaches Aitor Karanka and Martin O’Neill and could have been first-choice at right-back under the club’s new boss Sabri Lamouchi.

His knee injury leaves him in doubt for Zimbabwe’s participation in the preliminary round for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Warriors face minnows Somalia in the two-legged preliminary round qualifiers set to begin during the weekend of September 2.

Darikwa has been with Forest since 2016, when he joined from Burnley. Since his arrival at the City Ground, Darikwa has played 63 times, scoring one goal and assisting one goal along the way.

Prior to his Forest move, the Zimbabwean defender played 29 times for Burnley over the course of two seasons with the club. He had joined the Clarets from Chesterfield, where he came through the youth academy and played 150 times.