Tennis Legend Cara Black Nominated For The Global Tennis Hall Of Fame

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE tennis great Cara Black has been recognised for her successful playing career after being named amongst the six nominees on the International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot for the class of 2022.

Black is part of the star-studded list of nominees named on Friday for induction into the tennis global body’s Hall of Fame this year alongside fellow former Grand Slam winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya, Lisa Raymond, and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The 42-year-old tennis legend who comes from a tennis family where his father Don and brothers Byron and Wane were all tennis players is the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Playing primarily as a doubles specialist for most of her tennis career, Cara reached the world No. 1 ranking, and held the top spot for 163 weeks, while ultimately spending an incredible 569 weeks inside the world top-10.

She won 60 career doubles titles, including three titles at Wimbledon, as well as trophies at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Cara also won five mixed doubles major titles and is one of three women in tennis history (Open Era, since 1968) to have achieved a career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. A nod to the family passion, Cara partnered with her brother Wayne for two of her mixed doubles victories.

Fan voting for the International Tennis Hall of Fame began Friday at vote.tennisfame.com and ends on October 31. The top three finishers will receive bonus percentage points for their total count. Balloting by journalists, historians, and members of the Hall of Fame will happen in the coming months.

The inductees will be announced early next year. The Hall ceremony is scheduled for July 16.

Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor in tennis, representing a sum of the honoree’s achievements and impact as being at the highest level in the sport.