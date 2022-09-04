Tennis star Benjamin Lock clinches Bangkok Open in Thailand

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN tennis player, Benjamin Lock capped off a successful weekend in Thailand by winning the third doubles title at the Bangkok Open final Saturday.

The victory secured Lock his fourth title on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour, as he continues to make huge strides in his career.

Lock combined with Yuta Shimizu of Japan to comfortably beat Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the ATP Challenger Tour event.

The ATP Challenger Tour is the second-highest tier of tennis competition for men behind the lucrative ATP Tour and is a platform for players to earn ranking points to become eligible for the main draw or qualifying draw entry at ATP Tour tournaments.

Lock also features regularly on the lower rung International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men’s World Tennis Tour, where he has won several titles together with his young brother, Courtney, who was not in action last week in Thailand.

The Lock brothers recently helped Zimbabwe secure promotion back to the Davis Cup World Group II Play-offs beating Namibia 2-1 in a promotional play-off at the Africa Group III event in Algiers, Algeria last month.