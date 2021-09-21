Tennis Star Valeria Bhunu Reaches Jozi Open Final

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S leading female tennis player Valeria Bhunu continued her good form on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour this season after reaching the women’s singles final at the inaugural Jozi Open at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Johannesburg on Sunday.

The 26-year-old had an impressive run in the $25000 event as she came through two rounds of qualifying for the main draw of the competition before winning four other matches without dropping a set on her way to the final.

Unfortunately, Bhunu was not able to go all the way after losing 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 in the final to Richel Hogenkamp from the Netherlands.

The win was Hogenkamp’s first title in more than two years, having last won an ITF tournament in Koksijde in Belgium back in August 2019.

Although Bhunu was not able to win the final, it was another successful outing for the Cape Town-based Zimbabwean who has been enjoying a solid return on the professional circuit.

Bhunu recently returned to winning ways after clinching her first singles on the ITF World Tennis Tour in almost six years in Monastir, Tunisia in June.

The win was Bhunu’s second singles title on the ITF Women’s Tour and her first since 2015 when she won her maiden title in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa.

Bhunu, who trains at the Anthony Harris Tennis Academy in Cape Town, is also in action this week in the SA Spring Open, at Ellis Park, Johannesburg before capping off a busy schedule by featuring in the Tuks International at the University of Pretoria from September 27 to October 3.