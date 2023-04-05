Test for Chamisa ‘citizenocratic’ candidate selection experiment as some centres abandon process, demand primaries

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) consensus candidate selection process has failed dismally with some supporters abandoning it and demanding traditional primaries.

In other areas violent scenes were reported.

The party’s community based candidate selection process is a new initiative meant to replace the traditional method of primary elections.

Chaos erupted in Warren Park 1 after party officials produced an ‘unknown’ register of people supposed to decide the constituency and ward leaders.

Crisis ensued between 9am when the process started up till 2.30pm when current MP Shakespeare Hamauswa whisked party agents handling it to another venue.

“We have cancelled today’s event and demand a re-run here,” said one of the supporters whose name was not found on the register.

“Our names were removed from the register and we are now being forced to do this yet what we want is an opportunity to vote.”

Only 13 people managed to gain access into the venue.

Paddington Japajapa, who claimed to be a CCC national executive member despite party President Nelson Chamisa making it clear no one but himself was yet to hold a position, trashed the process and demanded primary elections.

“We demand primary elections now, this does not work. It is clear that this is not the best option. We will not go ahead with this process until we are granted approval to choose candidates through an internal election. I am a national executive member, who spent three years in prison for this party and should have my voice heard,” said Japajapa before he was directed not to comment any further by a party official.

@CCCZimbabwe's consensus candidate selection process has been abandoned in Warren Park. Officials were barred from proceeding after attempting to use a register others claimed they did not know of. They were whiskee away by 'candidate' Shakespear Hamauswa to Mufakose. pic.twitter.com/ktB2Selyk1 — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) April 5, 2023

In Mufakose the register was written upon arrival as residents claimed they did not know about it.

Some of them did not know what the process was about while others assumed they were voting.

In Goromonzi the process was stopped without explanation.

In Glen Norah Womberaiishe Nhende who was eyeing a council seat was reportedly assaulted by associates of former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba.

Election watchdog Election Resource Centre (ERC) shared details of the incident on Twitter.

“The ERC has received reports of politically motivated violence at the ongoing CCC candidate selection process in Glen Norah where former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba and associates are accused of assaulting CCC Youth Womberai Nhende,” it said.