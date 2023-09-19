The body of ‘beloved’ waiter is on its way to be buried in Zim thanks to local donors

People’s Post

It’s been barely three weeks since beloved local Claremont waiter Raynold Matusa (37) was found murdered in Frederick Road, and already R74 000 has been raised to send his remains home to Zimbabwe.

Such charitable contributions from the Claremont community were confirmed by Christina Gorrini, Matusa’s former employer and owner of Mama Roma in Newlands.

“It has been absolutely amazing to see people giving like they have these past few weeks and people keep coming to donate,” said Gorrini. “This is also thanks to People Post’s article (“Donations ongoing to send Ray home”, 5 September) that helped to get the word out.

She also said Matusa’s remains were safely recovered from the morgue on Monday 11 September by a funeral parlour, where it was being prepared for the long journey.

“The Zimbabwean Embassy advised the services of an undertaker that will facilitate the process from the parlour all the way to its destination in Zimbabwe. These costs amounted to about R38 000.”

However, the community’s generosity does not stop there. Gorrini and surrounding do-gooders wish to send the remainder of funds intended for Matusa’s 10-year-old son. “The lady at the embassy told us how we may secure the son’s funds only to be used for the best education and support growing up,” Gorrini said.

What also touched her was how far people’s generosity stretched, moved as they were by the manner of the waiter’s sad end. “People from as far as Benoni, even further afield, donated. One woman donated R500, while a couple in the UK also donated.”

A spokesperson for the Matusa family, who didn’t wish to be named, told People’s Post they were grateful to Gorrini and all those who contributed to their family member’s return to Zimbabwe.

“However, we as a family fear there may be others outside this trusted circle claiming to do the same, exploiting our brother’s passing for money.

“We continue to pray for Christina and that her business may grow a thousand times bigger. May God bless her because she’s a good person.”

Matusa’s murder took place on Thursday 24 August. The two accused, a 61-year-old and 34-year-old male, will reappear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 October, according to Claremont police’s Vispol commander, Lt Col Marnus Fourie.

He added the two accused remained in Pollsmoor Prison until their third court appearance.