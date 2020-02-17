New Zimbabwe.com

The daily jostle of securing urban transport

17th February 2020

THE transport situation in the country has seen desperate commuters rely on private motorists for trips to and from work.

In the image above, commuters tussle to board a truck.

The pushing and shoving involved in one attempting to secure a ride on trucks also infringes on the dignity and safety of women who find themselves having to perform dangerous stunts in a bid to get home.

Commuter transport fares among kombis is now beyond the reach of most ordinary locals.

A government move to re-introduce ZUPCO buses among urban commuters has not helped the situation either as the handicapped public transporter cannot manage the demand for cheap transport.

