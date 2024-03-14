The games that people can enjoy in Kenya

Spread This News

The gaming market in Kenya has boomed in recent years, with its success rivalling that of some European countries. Kenya is the 12th most successful country in Africa for E-sports, which has been gaining momentum as more of the population gain access to quality internet services. In fact, 98 million new mobile internet subscribers are expected by 2025 across sub-Saharan Africa.

While in recent years, the Kenyan government has experienced issues with problem casino gaming among youth, initiatives have been put in place to combat problematic behaviour. These initiatives turn online gaming into a positive experience. While the problematic casino was based around European esports, video games are now being developed that respect and honour African heritage, stories and traditions, fostering a more positive experience for both the gamer and the industry as a whole.

As such, the gaming industry in Kenya is a thriving a dn positive scene that promises community development and the preservation of national culture and heritage. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the best games available in Kenya in 2024.

Candy Crush Saga

It is no surprise that the most popular games in Kenya are those that can be played on a mobile device. Thanks to the ease of access, personalised user experience through an app, and ability to play at any time, day or night, mobile games have become a hit here.

Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular mobile games on the market, let alone in Kenya, with statistics from the app store showing that the game has had 500 million downloads and more than 26 million reviews.

The theme of the game is based around all things sugar and rainbow coloured candy. The bright and vibrant theme adds to the fun off the game as players switch and match candies until they line up in the correct combos.

The game requires some quick moves and fast thinking, which has proven to be a success with those who enjoy a challenge. What’s more, the game now allows players to compete together on social media platforms, including Facebook. The game is available on PC, as well as mobile and all consoles that can access the web.

Book of Dead

Book of Dead brings us into the realm of online slots, which are another highly popular genre of online games in Kenya. Not only are they becoming easier to access online, they are more intuitive, graphics are bigger and brighter than ever, and themes just keep getting better and better.

Paying tribute to the classic novel, The Book of Ra, Book of Dead is one of the most played online slot games of all time, and with good reason. With an exciting Ancient Egyptian theme, there are 5 reels and an extra 10th payline in this game.

One of the great things about this game is that it can be paced well, meaning you can make reasonable bets throughout the game, without blowing your budget too quickly. There’s also a great deal of Wilds, Scatters and free spins available.

Rainbow Riches

Rainbow Riches is another quality slot game, featuring the magic of Irish folklore. The theme includes rainbows, leprechauns, troves of treasure, four leaf clovers, and so much more. So whether you’re a fan of Irish culture or not, these classic symbols add a level of nostalgia to the game and warms the heart of anyone playing.

Head over to Virgin Games to play this classic slot game.

Dream League Soccer 2020

It’s no secret that the people of Kenya are huge football fans, with many people supporting European elite teams from England, Spain, France, Portugal and Italy. Dream League puts the player in charge of their own league, of which they have to coach to the top and be the best in the world.

Players have the opportunity to compete in global leaderboards and other global events for an additional cost. Not only are you coaching a team in this game but also building a football empire where you can develop a Stadium, medical services, commercial and training facilities.

It is also rumoured to have some impressive custom soundtracks, so what’s not to like.

Overall, the gaming market in Kenya is growing at a tremendous rate and is showing no signs of slowing down. While Kenya may have had a problematic gaming past, today’s games and market are heading in a very positive direction.