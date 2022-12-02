‘The numbers are against Billiat’ – Nengomasha not convinced Kaizer Chiefs star’s performances warrant new deal

Spread This News

By Goal.com

Billiat will be free to sign a pre-contract from next month

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is yet to score this term

Khamalidinho is among Amakhosi’s highest paid players

SOUTH AFRICA: Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomashe feels his Zimbabwean compatriot Khama Billiat has not done enough to warrant a new contract.

Billiat has seven months left on the two-year deal which he signed in 2021 following Amakhosi’s successful Caf Champions League campaign as they reached the final for the first time.

The former Zimbabwe international’s future with the Soweto giants is uncertain and he has become inconsistent in the current campaign while also struggling with niggling injuries.

Nengomasha, who achieved legendary status at Chiefs during his 10-year spell with the club, is not happy with Billiat’s statistics having failed to score from 11 competitive appearances this term and he urged the 2015/16 PSL Footballer of the Season to step up.

“If Khama wants a new contract, he should work for it. All players [who are in his situation] do the same thing. If you know your contract is ending and you want to stay at a club, you should show that on the field,” Nengomasha told Isolezwe.

“We all know what he could do at Sundowns. He is a local boy, I support him, but he has to show the Chiefs management that he deserves a new contract. Everything is in his hands.

“If the fans are not happy with his form, he should accept that and work hard. He has the talent, we all know that, but he needs to work hard. If he wants money, he should sweat for it. That’s how football is. You can’t ask for money [salary increment] but the work doesn’t show on the field,” the retired midfielder continued.

“The management will sit down and add up the numbers. This includes the number of goals he has scored and created. He still has two years left to play [as a professional footballer] but the numbers are against him.

“I don’t know how the Chiefs management feel about him. But personally, the team needs experienced players.”

Chiefs have allowed Billiat’s contract to enter its final seven months and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from next month onwards.

Nevertheless, the accomplished player remains a regular for coach Arthur Zwane having started nine matches this term and provided four assists – only Iqraam Rayners of SuperSport United has more assists than Billiat in the PSL this term.

Last season, Billiat was the most creative player in the PSL having recorded eight assists in the local top-flight and the only thing missing from his game is goals having failed to score thus far this term.

The 32-year-old player and his Chiefs teammates took a break from training due to the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Chiefs are set to face off with Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 when the current PSL campaign resumes.