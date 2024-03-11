‘The pain has become more agonising’ — Tyla cancels world tour as she recovers from severe ‘injury’

Spread This News

Tyla has cancelled her musical tour in North America, the UK and Europe as she recovers from a severe injury.

The Grammy award-winning pop star took to her timeline saying she had been consulting doctors but was not getting better.

“As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising, as has the severity of the situation,” she said.

“I won’t be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting medical professionals it’s become clear that continuing festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.”

The Water hit maker thanked her followers for their support, saying she hoped to be back on stage in the summer.

“Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career. So please know my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return onstage this summer.”