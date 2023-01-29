The people have chosen you –  Ngarivhume says to Chamisa in major climbdown; opposition leader had heavily criticised CCC’s handling of party business

Spread This News

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume will not contest for presidency at this year’s polls after his endorsement of Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Nelson Chamisa, Friday.

Ngarivhume, who had for the past year been critical of the manner in which Chamisa was running his outfit pleaded for peace and dialogue with him before elections.

In a tweet that had reached close to 40,000 people by time of publishing, Ngarivhume declared the people of Zimbabwe had already chosen Chamisa as their favoured candidate.

“There is a time to quarrel, a time to make peace. A time to disagree and time to find common ground,” said Ngarivhume.

“Chamisa the people of Zimbabwe have chosen you to be the next leader of this nation. We all wish you success.”

Efforts to get further clarification on how he intends to work with the CCC were fruitless as his mobile numbers were not going through.

Ngarivhume is yet to run for presidency since formation of TZ.

In 2018 his party formed part of then the main opposition MDC Alliance, an amalgamation of opposing parties which sought to unseat Zanu PF.

He reverted back to TZ after the failed bid and had been building up to his first race before the u-turn.

Added Ngarivhume on his concerns headed into the election: “We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities. However some of us, perhaps few in number are very concerned about the conditions the elections will be held under.

“We have asked many questions with very few answers. Malaba Godwin Matanga, Chigumba, Henry Tawona Machiri, Valerio Sibanda; they represent systems designed to maintain the status quo and keep Zimbabweans chained. Without ZANU PF they have no future.

“This is their cause and they will fight for it. Please Chamisa let us discuss this issue as a nation whilst there is still time.”