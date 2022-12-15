The ‘real’ meaning of not leaving anyone and any place behind; Transformation of Matusadona National Park 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent recently in Kariba

HANDS are waved frantically, in awe, excitement and appreciation as African Parks (AP) trucks make their way through villages near Matusadona National Park, on the southern shores of Kariba dam.

Children, who are still adjusting to the holiday, it being the first week since schools closed, chase after the branded 4×4 vehicles while some adults just smile, nod and extend greetings to the driver in their local Tonga language; the people’s happiness is palpable.

Matusadona National Park, which had for long become forgotten, rundown and prone to poaching both on land and in the dam is at an advanced level of rehabilitation following a 20-year-long agreement between Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and African Parks (AP) in 2019.

Not just the conservancy has benefited from the US$6 million poured into the park this year and over US$3.5 million between 2019 and 2021 after a slow start due to Covid-19 restrictions.

US$50 million is expected to be invested in the conservancy.

About 170 locals are employed in various capacities at the park’s sites. It is AP’s way of giving back to the local community, uplifting their lives and ridding them of a long-held stereotype that they survive only on handouts, according to those who spoke to this publication.

An up-to-standard clinic with a full-time nurse – a native of Kalundu – has been built up to service employees staying at AP’s sites, who include ZimParks rangers, but has since been serving and saving nearby communities affected by different ailments or victims of human – wildlife conflict.

Some 35 students attend AP’s Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) recognised primary school, an examination centre which also houses kindergarten, while deep in rural Nyaminyami 20-kilometre ‘walks’ to school have become a thing of the past as the new lessee have taken an active role in building of more schools.

The longest distance pupils now have to walk is 5 kilometres.

“There have been a lot of changes since the agreement between ZimParks and AP, from where we were, we are confident of a bright future,” said Kapandura, whose husband is also an employee at the park.

“People are happy because they understand what this partnership has brought into their area. A lot of us are working here, earning in US dollars and the communities around us are the ones benefiting the most as that is where we all come from, it is their children working for them.

“There had been fear that the park had been sold to African Parks but communication between ZimParks, AP and communities clarified matters for the people.”

The park’s wildlife population has been on a steady rise as a result of investment that has been poured into anti-poaching on land and water; from a lowly population of 350, hippopotamus have grown to 2,000 while 900 elephants roam the dry lands of Nyaminyami, a resident elephant does not mind visitors and continues to feed on foliage as visitors it headed to a camp site.

4,000 impala and 900 buffaloes, of which a third of both are on the valley floor with the remainder in the hills, 240 bird species, 45 lions and about 50 leopards complete an ecosystem that has been revived with blessings of locals, who have finally understood that animals are their heritage; or better still that they could make more from taking care of them rather than hunting them.

“ZimParks and AP officers have convinced us that animals are indeed important because these people go to an extent of bringing our dead all the way from Karoi, treating our sick and injured,” said Chief Mola, the area’s traditional leader.

“The most important has been employing our children. They are the ones who are now protecting our animals. There are even some among them who were possessed by the spirits of their ancestors and know where poachers set up their snares, hence making their job easier.

“We did not have schools, some of us did not go to school and if you speak in English, I would not understand you. Children would walk from Mayovhe which is almost 20 kilometres away to learn here, but now because of these people none of them walk over 10, the longest is probably five kilometres.

“These animals are important because they are sending our children to school, we failed and were in fear each time we attended District Development Fund (DDF) trainings in Harare because of a lack of education so we know its importance.

“We have children who are now doctors in our local hospitals, teachers and agronomists which was never a reality here before we learnt to take care of our animals. In fact, protecting these animals have become a livelihood for my people.”

More are employed from areas administered by Chiefs Musambakarume, Nebire and Negande.

Before the agreement, funding for wildlife conservancy from government had been limited as a result of socio-economic pressures. A worsening economic crisis did not help in the quest to protect the flora and fauna, not just in Matusadona but across the country.

“Over the past few years, we had been struggling to fund wildlife, as management we have been getting into a lot of partnerships. We have partnerships in Gonarezhou, mid-Zambezi which are similar to what we have here at Matusadonha with AP,” said ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

“We have seen some improvements in terms of staff accommodation for our officers, roads are being maintained and issues of human – wildlife conflicts are being attended to timeously because there are resources.

“This project is helping the community by addressing issues of fisheries, law enforcement on the lake and shore and we have been seeing the results. These are the kind of partnerships we have been asking for.”

“We work with communities because these are the people who bear the brunt of sharing borders with wildlife, whose crops are destroyed, and lives lost. We make it a point that everyone who is operating here comes from the community, here we have 80% of the people working here coming from surrounding communities.”

Plans are already underway to augment the already thriving herds of wild animals with black rhinos and leopards in the near future, AP .

The 1,470km2 stretch of mixed woodlands, semi submerged shores are part of APs 16 protected areas in 10 African countries.

“We have used US$6 million this year alone and next year our budget is increasing by another million to US$7 million. As we build towards the introduction of rhinos the money just starts to get much, much bigger,” said Michael Pelham, the park’s operation manager.

AP is a non-profit conservation organisation that takes on complete responsibility for rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks in partnership with governments and local communities, according to its website and work on the continent.