The Voice UK 2020 Star Drops Single

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UNITED KINGDOM based upcoming musician, Blessing Annatoria Chitapa has dropped her new gospel single ‘Stay With Me’.

Annatoria made waves when she was crowned winner of the 2020 edition of The Voice UK.

The sterling visuals shot in the Harare CBD dropped Friday and have already garnered over 7 000 views on YouTube.

Stay With Me was directed by Dr Dave and produced by ProdbyCamz.

The songbird is popular for making covers of hit tracks like Adele’s Easy On Me.

After her win at the ITV talent competition, Annatoria released Angels. She said she had not had the chance to release any original songs since then.

She wrote: “Thank you to every single one of you who have been with me from the beginning of this journey. This is a new beginning and I can’t wait to do this with all of you!

“I ammm backkk !! And aliveee! After winning The Voice 2020, yes a long time ago, I haven’t had the chance to release original content but that time has come. Thanks to Yahweh.”