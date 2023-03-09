“The Zimbabwean Kante”: Rejuvenated Nakamba earns rave reviews from Luton Town fans

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba has been drawing rave reviews at Luton Town as he continues to rebuild his career in the English Championship.

After failing to get on the pitch for Villa between August and January, Nakamba opted to get game time after sealing a deadline-day loan move to Luton Tow, who are chasing promotion to the English Premier League.

The Hwange-born defensive midfielder has since become a huge player for the in-form Hatters.

Nakamba has completed Luton’s last three matches, including helping to see off Birmingham City 1-0 at St Andrew’s.

He anchored the midfield once again last week in their 1-0 home win over Swansea.

One Luton fan said on Twitter: “You’re definitely in my top two Marvs to play for Luton! Well done to our Zimbabwean Kante.”

While a second put: “You had another great game. I just hope and pray you are still a Luton player next season.”

Nakamba has also been dubbed as the ”Zimbabwean Kante”, others name him a “Roll Royce player” while some refer to him as “Marv the machine”.

After Swansea’s victory, wrote Luton Today: he [Nakamba] “finished top of the successful tackle count, with six to his name. It means he has the highest average per game among the Luton squad now, with 3.4, despite having only signed in January.

“The Zimbabwean international also used the ball tidily as well, with an 85.2% passing accuracy, although his shooting did let him down, firing one effort so far over the bar in the second period that it landed on the Kenny End roof.”

Luton, in fifth, are well and truly in the hunt for the playoffs with 11 fixtures remaining.