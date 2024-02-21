Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again, days after settling matter with SRC

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’s only Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Themba “The Answer” Gorimbo has blasted Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry for the umpteenth time, declaring that he no longer looks up to the two-time Olympics gold winner.

Gorimbo (32), a Welterweight fighter has been on Coventry’s case regarding her governance of sport in her capacity as Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister.

He has described her as the worst Sports Minister ever and blames her for faltering sport in the country despite having been one of her fervent supporters during the days she swam for Zimbabwe.

Speaking to broadcaster Owen Madondo in an interview aired Monday, Gorimbo became emotional, clicking his tongue upon mention of Coventry.

“I do not look up to her. I used to sing praises for Kirsty Coventry but now, you know what, I do not even want to talk about it,” said Gorimbo.

The tiff with Coventry was worsened by the government’s decision, through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to bar him from brandishing the national flag or wearing it during his competitive matches.

He has since resolved the matter after meeting SRC Director General Eltah Nengomasha.

The approval for this is what’s needed.

Small thing but big for me. pic.twitter.com/omxANIL4wW — Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) February 14, 2024

Coventry, Africa’s most decorated Olympian, was appointed Sports Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018 with hopes she could revive sport in the country.

A series of failures have tainted her name and seen her become one of the most criticised members of Mnangagwa’s Cabinet.

Gorimbo is in Zimbabwe visiting family and friends while overseeing the construction of a state-of-the-art library in his home village in Bikita, Masvingo.

He has been a revelation since making his UFC debut in 2022 and recently knocked out American fighter Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds.

Gorimbo, who had been based in South Africa before moving to America, became a household name after meeting legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter The Rock who was inspired by his story of resilience.