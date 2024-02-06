Themba Gorimbo plans to build solar-powered library in Bikita

Spread This News

Themba “The Answer” Gorimbo (12-4-0) continues to steal the hearts of millions of fight fans across the globe. This past weekend, the Zimbabwean intimated plans to empower his home village, Bikita, Masvingo, after defeating USA’s Pete Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) in just over 32 seconds of the first round of their UFC Fight Night Welterweight fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship, aside from his victories, Gorimbo has become renowned for taking a different approach to grabbing the headlines and going viral. The former South-African-based EFC Welterweight champion makes a mission of using his platform and funds to uplift his community and people in Zimbabwe. Not too long ago, he kickstarted a project bringing fresh water to his people via a water well. Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe punches Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images This time is no different as he aims to auction off his fight gear for the betterment of the less fortunate back home. Giving back

“God brought me this far to win. I plan to auction off my fight shorts to help fix the cataract problem in my village,” said Gorimbo to former double champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier in his post-fight speech. In another interview later that night, Gorimbo expressed his desire to assist the younger generation.