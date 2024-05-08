Thief escapes from custody, sentenced to 10 months imprisonment

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

A Lower Gweru man who escaped from police holding cells by breaking the screen door after the officer guarding him took a brief break has been jailed for 10 months by a Gweru magistrate.

Valentine Mpofu 20 was convicted by a Gweru magistrate who also found him guilty of stealing five smartphones before he escaped.

Mpofu had six months of his sentence suspended on condition that he performs community service.

Further two months were suspended on the condition of good behaviour while the remaining two months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant in the case of theft.

According to the NPA, on April 4 this year the accused person approached the complainant (Talent Simbarashe Mudzingwa) at Maboleni business centre where he pretended to be a customer.

The court heard that Mpofu claimed to buy two bangles for US$1 each using US$10.

According to NPA, the complainant instructed the accused to the shop while looking for change and he complied.

Mudzingwa failed to get the change and Mpofu then offered him US$5 for a US$2 neckchain instead.

When the complainant went away again to get change, the accused went into the shop and stole 5 smartphones.

The complainant returned and gave the accused person his change and he went away.

Soon after, the complainant noticed that the smartphones were missing and he tracked the accused person.

The court heard that a passerby helped the complainant apprehend him after he attempted to strike him with an empty beer bottle.

Mpofu was rearrested.