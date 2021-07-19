Thieves Steal 5 Tonnes Of Maize At GMB Depot

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE in Hurungwe have launched a manhunt for thieves who stole lost five tonnes of maize which was awaiting delivery at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Karoi depot.

District police commander, Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde told NewZimbabwe.com, police were firmly on the ground to weed out all perpetrators, who are taking advantage of the long queues at GMB depots as maize deliveries reach the peak.

“In a recent report that we received, a farmer lost five tonnes of maize due to these illegal activities. May l take this opportunity to advise farmers to ensure that their maize is secure by escorting their product when it is being transported to various GMB depots,” said Mahonde.

She added: “We have noted that some errant drivers connive with criminals and sell maize during the night whilst in the queues at GMB depots. Some drivers even leave their vehicles unattended and this, at times, results in maize being stolen in their absence. This is bad practice.”

The Hurungwe district police commander warned all unscrupulous individuals orchestrating such criminal activities that their days were numbered.

“Therefore, l am warning those involved in these illegal dealings to desist from such bad behaviour. As police we will not fold our hands as our officers are heavily deployed on the ground.”

Police, Mahonde reiterated, will patrol all GMB depots to ruthlessly deal with thieves.