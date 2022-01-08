Thieves Steal Chinhoyi Council Street Solar Lights, Panels

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO alleged vandals were Friday arraigned before a Chinhoyi magistrate for stealing two street solar light bulbs and four panels worth US$1 400 belonging to Chinhoyi Municipality.

The pair of Larry January (18) and Paul Chinhengo (39), both of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with theft as defined in Section 113 (i)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23.

The duo pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to Monday for sentencing.

Chinhoyi Municipality chief electrician, Abraham Pondo, is complainant in the matter.

The state case, led by prosecutor Clever Nyapfani was that on the night of January 3, 2022 accused persons, acting in connivance with two others who are still on the run, proceeded to the flyover near Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and stole 4×150 watts solar panels and 2×100 watts solar light bulbs, which is property of the local authority.

The court heard that the following morning around 9am, Pondo discovered the offence before making a police report at Chinhoyi Central Police Station.

On January 5, police detectives got a tip off to the effect that January was in possession of 2×150 watts street solar panels and was searching for a buyer.

Acting on the information, cops arrested the teenager at Chinhoyi main rank in Gadzema township, leading to the recovery of 2×150 watts solar panels at a house still under construction in the light industrial area.

January implicated Chinhengo who was later nabbed leading to the recovery of another set of 2×150 watts solar panels and 2×100 watts light bulbs in a bush.

Complainant was summoned and positively identified the property as that of council.