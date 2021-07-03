Thieves Steal US$90 00 After Jamming Vehicle’s Locking System

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THREE Harare men have been arrested on allegations of jamming a vehicle of an unsuspecting friend and making off with US$90 000.

The three are Tsungai Mazanhi (33), Tawanda Machingauta (37), and Valentine Genko (27) whose luck ran out after they were captured on CCTV cameras at Marimba Shopping Centre in Belvedere committing the crime.

They appeared before Harare Dennis Mangosi facing theft charges and were remanded in custody to Monday for bail consideration.

One of the suspects, Farai Kachepa is still on the run.

According to prosecutors, on June 15, 2021, at Marimba shopping complex, the accused persons hatched a plan to steal the cash from the complainant.

It is alleged they were all aware he was keeping large sums of money in his vehicle. The complainant intended to clear his tax arrears with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Pursuant to their plan, on June 14, Mazanhi told the complainant that he had set an appointment for him to meet one Brigadier Mutsvairo in Norton claiming he would assist him in clearing his taxes.

On June 15, the complainant took US$90 000, a pistol and put it in a satchel which he placed underneath the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

It is alleged that the complainant contacted Mazanhi to travel to Norton and meet Brigadier Mutsvairo.

Mazanhi allegedly instructed the complainant to meet at OK Marimba Supermarket as wanted to leave his vehicle there.

When the complainant agreed, Mazanhi told his accomplices to go to OK Marimba car park, and waylaid the complainant.

When the complainant arrived at the car park, Mazanhi told the complainant that he was hungry and asked the complainant to buy some food inside OK Supermarket.

When the complainant pressed his vehicle locking system, Machingauta and Kachepa pressed their remote-control system, and jammed the complainant’s locking system resulting in his vehicle failing to lock its doors.

It is alleged Mazanhi took the complainant to OK Supermarket and his accomplices went to the complainant’s vehicle and opened a rear door before taking a satchel with money and pistol and drove away in their getaway car.

The state alleges the gang shared the loot and Mazanhi bought a Mazda Axela vehicle with the proceeds of the offence.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje the told court that a CCTV footage was obtained which showed the accused persons committing the offence. The state alleges a remote used to jam the locking system was also recovered by the police.

Tafadzwa Hungwe is representing the trio.