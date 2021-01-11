Thieving MSU Student Caged 6 Months

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutasa: A Midlands State University (MSU) student has been jailed six months after a local court found him guilty of stealing a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw machine and US$30 belonging to a neighbour in Nyakupinda village.

This is after Nigel Tatenda Kutodza (22) pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before magistrate Artwel Sanyatwe.

However, the magistrate set aside three months on condition he would not commit a similar offence in the next five years while another three months were suspended on condition he paid a fine of ZW$5 000.

Asked why he stole the machine, Kutodza said, “Your Worship, I took the machine to sell so that I can pay my fees at university”.

But the magistrate said enrolling at a university was not a licence to steal from neighbours.

Prosecutor Taonga Masaire told court that on December 16, Kutodza took Husqvarna 365 chainsaw and US$30 which belonged to one Tinashe Maocha in Nyakupinga village.

Kutodza, according to the state, intended to sell the machine.

Masaire discovered his property was missing and reported the matter to police leading to Kutodza`s arrest.

All the stolen items were recovered.