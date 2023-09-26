This is just the beginning says Dynamos’ Chintuli as he breaks goal drought 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

AFTER struggling for form since signing for the Harare giants Dynamos, striker Nyasha Chintuli rediscovered his touch in the derby Sunday.

Chintuli – who signed for Dynamos early this year – headed in a solitary goal that sank CAPS United Sunday.

Tasked with leading a Dynamos attack that was aiming to redeem the Harare side after losing to Bulawayo Chiefs the previous week, Chintuli seized an opportunity.

In an interview after the game, Chintuli could not hide his excitement saying the display is the beginning of what is to come.

“I am happy with the performance. I am pleased with myself. I credit everything to my teammates and the technical team that has been supporting me. I have been struggling for form and injuries but my confidence is back.

“I would say football has got pressure but as a player, you have to push you have to focus. Struggling is part of football but now I am settling well. I hope to score more,” said Chintuli.

Chintuli came to Dynamos carrying a weight of expectation after showing his prowess in the part of last season when he scored nine goals for Manica Diamonds.

However, he could not replicate that at the beginning of the season for Glamour Boys whose fans demand perfection every matchday.

“I feel so good to have scored in the Harare derby. It shows that hard work pays and with the platform, it boosts my confidence going forward,” said Chintuli further.

Dynamos’ coach Genesis Mangombe gambled with Chintuli in a big encounter ahead of Eli Ilunga and Emmanuel Paga.

Mangombe revealed a pep conversation he had with Chintuli before the game which appears to have had a positive mental impact.

“I said in the dressing room today you have to score because you cannot say I can’t score because someone has done this and that to me. No, no, no. In a game of football, if you are at the right place at the right time, you can score. I am happy he responded very well and we managed to get a 1-0 win thanks to his goal,” said Mangombe