ThisFlag’s Mawarire wants treason charges tossed as trial fails to start

By Mary Taruvinga

ACTIVIST cleric Evan Mawarire ramped up pressure on prosecutors Wednesday after his treason trial failed to take off.

Through his lawyer, the cleric gave the State a notice to challenge further remand on his next court appearance if not given a trial date.

“The accused called for peaceful protests and encouraged Zimbabweans to stay in their homes and pray,” said defence lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara.

The #ThisFlag leader is facing treason charges for his role in the deadly protests which rocked Zimbabwe last month over fuel price increases.

Prosecutors say the Mawarire recorded a video calling for a national shut down in connivance with Zimbabwe Congress for Trade Unions (ZCTU) leader Peter Mutasa.

Mutasa is also answering similar charges before the Harare courts.

Both deny the allegations, arguing that they called for peaceful protests.

Mawarire is expected back in court on March 19.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti is presiding over the case.