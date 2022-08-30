Thokozani Khupe arrested returning from CCC campaign rally

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister, Thokozani Khupe and her spokesperson, Ntando Ndlovu, were Monday evening reportedly arrested in Plumtree on their way from a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign rally to garner support ahead of by-elections in Bulilima.

Information regarding the arrest was still sketchy by the time of publishing.

Three vacancies have arisen in Bulilima West’s Ward 1, 14 and 16 following the resignation of two Zanu PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena, who also belonged to the ruling party.

The Bulilima Rural District Council (RDC) by-elections are set for September 3.

More details to follow …