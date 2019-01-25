Thomas Mapfumo headlines Tuku memorial concert

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POPULAR Chimurenga musician, Thomas Mapfumo headlines a rich line-up of local musicians set to perform at late music icon, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi’s send-off concert at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this Saturday.

The show, organised by Chipaz Promotions and other local music promoters, will honour the legend’s life and achievements.

Tuku passed on Wednesday at the age of 66.

He had 67 albums to his name.

The veteran musician also bagged numerous local and international awards as he rose to become one of the greatest artists to emerge from Africa.

In his illustrious music career, Tuku mentored many artists who saw him as a father figure.

Among the artists set to perform at the event are gospel crooner and friend to Tuku, Charles Charamba, Nicholas Zacharia, Baba Harare, Hope Masike, Sulumani Chimbetu, Enzo Ishall, Freeman and Edith Weutonga.

Also featuring on the line-up are Hiphop star, Ex-Q, Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Fungisai Mashavave, Andy Muridzo, amongst others.

Reports also linked veteran South African musician, Yvonne Chaka Chaka to a surprise performance at the concert which will be free of charge.

Tuku’s burial has been set for his rural Madziwa home in Mashonaland Central.